Shellac announce first album in 10 years, ‘To All Trains’

American noise rock band Shellac have announced ‘To All Trains’, their first album in 10 years – find out more information below.

Last night (March 20), the trio – consisting of Steve Albini, Bob Weston and Todd Trainer – took to social media to announce the record. The album will mark Shellac’s sixth overall, and first since 2014’s ‘Dude Incredible’.

‘To All Trains’ is due to arrive on May 17 via Touch And Go. Pre-orders for the album are available here.

Per the Touch And Go website, ‘To All Trains’ is comprised of 10 tracks, featuring titles like ‘WSOD’, ‘Girl From Outside’, ‘Wednesday’ and ‘I Don’t Fear Hell’. The website also notes that the album was recorded in four blocks, each spaced several years apart: “Recording & Mixing took place at Electrical Audio in Chicago over a bunch of long weekends in November, 2017; October, 2019; September, 2021; and March, 2022.”

According to Consequence, the band have confirmed in a statement that “the band will continue to play shows or tour at the same sporadic and relaxed pace as always. There is no correlation between shows and record releases.”

The tracklist for Shellac’s ‘To All Trains’ is:

‘WSOD’ ‘Girl From Outside’ ‘Chick New Wave’ ‘Tattoos’ ‘Wednesday’ ‘Scrappers’ ‘Days Are Dogs’ ‘How I Wrote How I Wrote Elastic Man (cock & bull)’ ‘Scabby The Rat’ ‘I Don’t Fear Hell’

Steve Albini is best known for his role as a producer, having worked with the likes of Nirvana, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, the Pixies and more. Last year, Albini spoke with NME about working on Nirvana’s final album – 1993’s ‘In Utero’.

Albini said that working on the follow-up to the internationally successful ‘Nevermind’ was “fairly normal”, though he ensured that all knowledge of the sessions were kept secret.

“There wasn’t anything out of the ordinary about the sessions,” he said. “I mean, apart from them being extremely famous. I had to do everything I could to keep it under wraps to make sure that we didn’t get overrun by fans and the added nonsense. That was the only thing that was weird about it.”