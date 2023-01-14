SHERELLE and I. JORDAN announce joint UK and European tour

SHERELLE and I. JORDAN have announced an imminent co-headline tour of the UK and Europe, slating eight shows to run across the bulk of February.

The run will kick off in London on Friday February 3, with a gig in Manchester locked in for the following night (February 4). A few days later – on Wednesday February 8 – the two up-and-coming DJs will head to Edinburgh, then Glasgow, Munich, and an as-yet-unannounced fourth city over the next three days. They’ll wrap the tour up in Amsterdam on Saturday February 18, after playing in Lisbon the night prior (February 17).

Tickets for the London show can be found here, with details on all the others available here.

Advertisement

According to a press release, the run – branded SHERELLE and I. JORDAN’s ‘Reflections’ tour – “marks the start of a new chapter for [the artists] as collaborators, change makers and DJs with a mission to show others a good time together”. The tour’s name reportedly comes from a year of deliberation, over which they discussed their mutual appreciation for the worldwide EDM scene, and how they can both add value to it in their own ways.

“Reflections also calls for those to reflect on their place in the club,” the aforementioned press release continued, “what works, what doesn’t work and what do they want to see more of to make the spaces the best they can be.”

The announcement comes ahead of a joint release from SHERELLE and I. JORDAN, which – although formally unrevealed as of yet – is slated to arrive this coming Tuesday (January 17) via the Fabric Originals imprint. SHERELLE’s most recent release was last September’s remix of ‘Since I’ by Real Lies, while I. JORDAN’s latest offering was the standalone single ‘Give It 2 Me’ (which arrived last November).

2022 also saw SHERELLE included in The NME 100, where it was boasted that “no matter where in the world she’s playing, a SHERELLE set is guaranteed to be a monstrous night out”.

SHERELLE and I. JORDAN’s 2023 UK and European tour dates are:

Advertisement

FEBRUARY

Friday 3 – London, Fold

Saturday 4 – Manchester, The White Hotel

Wednesday 8 – Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s

Thursday 9 – Glasgow, Berkeley Suite

Friday 10 – Munich, Blitz

Saturday 11 – TBA

Friday 17 – Lisbon, Lux Fragil

Saturday 18 – Amsterdam, De School