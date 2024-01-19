SHERELLE announces “cheap and cheerful” UK and European tour

London DJ and producer SHERELLE has announced her “cheap and cheerful” ‘SHERELLELAND’ 2024 UK and European tour.

The tour sees SHERELLE team up with independent venues and promoters to bring the sounds of jungle, drum & bass and footwork to stages across the UK and Europe. The tour will kick off on February 9 at The Carpet Shop in London. From there, she will make stops in Amsterdam, Leeds, Manchester and Edinburgh. The tour will wrap up on February 24 at the Hasard Ludique in Paris. Visit here to buy tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Speaking about the tour in a press release, SHERELLE said: “Everything has gotten super expensive, which really concerns me so I really wanted to do a tour with cheap tickets for my fellow bocats on a budget. SHERELLELAND stems from an idea I had whilst traveling and DJing last year. When I should have been focusing on my blends, I was actually observing everyone in the room and I think following COVID and rising costs is making it harder to go out. So collectively as a community we need to band together.”

She continued: “I always want to do something that makes me super happy, and since I didn’t have a nice year last year due to personal issues, I really want to make sure I start 2024 in a really nice, positive, and gorgeous way. I feel that SHERELLELAND is essentially the epitome of this. I don’t want people to just buy a ticket, come to the rave, and then go home – I want to give them shit. They can walk away with something feeling like they had an actual experience.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all the amazing clubs that have made it possible. Having all of them be so open and welcoming to the idea of a cheaper tour and seeing them do it for the love of the music and not money, is a really special thing. We all did try to make this as cheap as possible. I’m very grateful for all the people involved. I hope that with every show I do this year there will be an element of something I can give back to people because I know how precious money is at the moment for everyone, so lots of love to everyone that comes down”

In other news, SHERELLE was recently announced as a performer for BBC 6’s Music Festival on March 7 at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, alongside Young Fathers and Hak Baker.