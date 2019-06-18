The Sherlocks announce new album ‘Under Your Sky’ and tour dates, and share single ‘NYC (Sing It Loud)’

The follow-up to 2017's 'Live For The Moment' will arrive later this year

The Sherlocks have announced their second album ‘Under Your Sky’ and new tour dates, and shared a new single in ‘NYC (Sing It Loud)’.

The band will follow-up their 2017 debut ‘Live For The Moment’ with the James Skelly-produced record on October 4, via Infectious Music.

‘NYC (Sing It Loud)’ is the first track to be taken from the new album and was written following the band’s first American tour. “I was blown away by the place,” frontman Kieran Crook said in a press release. “The other side was wishing certain people could be there to see it with me.

“When you know people are at home and you’re having such a good time, you think, ‘If you could see what I’m seeing.’ Even though I’m in New York, I’m still thinking about people at home who I wish could see New York who have never been and may never go.”

The tracklist for ‘Under Your Sky’ is as follows:

‘I Want It All’

‘NYC (Sing It Loud)’

‘Waiting’

‘Magic Man’

‘Dreams’

‘Time To Go’

‘Give It All Up’

‘One Day’

‘Now And Then’

‘Step Inside’

‘Under Your Sky’

The Sherlocks will also tour the UK and Europe around the album’s release, kicking off at Dublin’s Academy 2 on October 4. Fans who pre-order the album from the band’s official store will gain pre-sale access to tickets, which go on pre-sale at 9am tomorrow (June 19). They will then go on general sale at 9am on Friday (June 21).

The Sherlocks will play:

October 2019

4 – Dublin, Academy 2

5 – Belfast, Oh Yeah Centre

21 – Cardiff, Tramshed

22 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

23 – Nottingham, Rock City

24 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

25 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

27 – Bristol, SWX

28 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

29 – Brighton, Concorde 2

31 – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

November 2019

1 – Leeds, O2 Academy

2 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

3 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

14 – Antwerp, Kavka

15 – Cologne, Helios 37

16 – Munich, Folks

17 – Zurich, Exil

19 – Vienna, Chelsea

20 – Prague, Café v Else

21 – Berlin, Cassiopeia

22 – Hamburg, Molotov

23 – Amsterdam, BitterZoet

25 – Paris, SuperSonic

In 2017, Crooks told NME he thought the band could be “the pioneers of guitar music” when their debut album was released. “I think we’re going to be well up there,” he said. “We’ve spoken about this so many times – there are some good bands out there, and it is frustrating. But I do think it’s going to come back strongly, and I think that when we drop our album that it’s going to help massively.”