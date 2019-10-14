The Sherlocks postpone UK tour due to health issues

"Due to health issues that need further attention during this period"

The Sherlocks have rescheduled their upcoming tour dates, citing health issues.

The Sheffield four-piece have postponed their autumn shows until February and March 2020 due to “health issues that need further attention during this period”. Original tickets remain valid and refunds will be available

“We are deeply sorry to inform you that we have had to postpone our UK tour due to health issues that need further attention during this period. Rescheduled dates are as follows. All tickets remain valid for new date/venue. Refunds available at the point of purchase,” a statement issued by the band reads.

Earlier this month the group released ‘Under Your Sky’, the follow-up to their 2017 debut album ‘Live For The Moment’. In the summer they previewed the record with the singles ‘Magic Man’ and ‘NYC (Sing It Loud)’.

The Sherlocks’ rescheduled tour dates:

FEBRUARY 2020

21 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

23 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute2

25 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

26 – LIVERPOOL Invisible Wind Factory

27 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

28 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Boiler Shop

29 –GLASGOW SWG3 Galvanizers

MARCH 2020

2 – LONDON Electric Ballroom

3 – BRISTOL SWX

5 – BRIGHTON Concorde 2

6 – SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms

7 – CARDIFF Tramshed

Speaking previously about the differences between their first and second albums, frontman Kieran Cook told NME: “The first album was us four in a room. We wanted to make it really raw like the Arctic Monkeys’ first album or Kings Of Leon’s. We wanted to capture the live sound and polish it up a bit.

“With this one we’ve taken it a step further and made it slightly smoother and put more keyboards in. Rather than having the guitars thrashing all the time we’ve tried being a bit sweeter with it. It sounds more contemporary, I can hear it on Radio 1.”