Sheryl Crow remembers starting her solo career during grunge’s golden era: “I felt like a man without a country”

"All the cool kids were hanging out with Beck and Courtney Love and Kurt"

Sheryl Crow has admitted that when she started her solo career in the early 90s she “felt like a man without a country.”

Although her place in music has been solidified for quite some time, when her ascension first started the ‘All I Wanna Do’ singer wasn’t sure she’s was going to fit in.

“I came out when everything was grunge and I felt like a man without a country,” Crow told the BBC.

“All the cool kids were hanging out with Beck and Courtney Love and Kurt [Cobain] and Eddie Vedder – and I was over here,” she said, gesturing to the furthest corner of the London hotel room she was being interviewed in.

Crow went on to discuss the corner she found herself in – one were she was embraced by the likes of Eric Clapton, Don Henley and Ronnie Wood.

“To me, that’s the mothership,” she said. “It felt like, you know, I’d been asked to the prom! And I really wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Crow was asked if she’d ever received any backlash for her songs ‘What I Can Do For You’; where she captured the abuse of power that’s become a central theme of the #MeToo movement, and ‘The Na-Na Song’; which highlighted the harassment she said she’d experienced at the hands of Michael Jackson‘s manager Frank DiLeo.

“Well, a lot of people weren’t happy,” she said of the songs, both of which featured on her 1993 debut ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’. “But you don’t have a leg to stand on if it’s true.”

Meanwhile, Sheryl Crow has recalled how she saw “really strange” things during her years working as one of Michael Jackson’s backing singers.

The country legend, 57, says that while she’s not planning to watch the documentary Leaving Neverland, which details multiple allegations of Jackson’s sexual abuse of children, she has “lots of questions” about the star’s apparent behaviour.