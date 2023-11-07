Sheryl Crow reveals the life advice she shared with Olivia Rodrigo

Sheryl Crow has revealed some of the life advice that she has shared with young musician Olivia Rodrigo.

Crow and Rodrigo recently performed together this past weekend (November 3) for the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame 2023 ceremony, where Crow was inducted into the illustrious hall of fame.

Speaking to ET Online following the performance and ceremony, Crow spoke about working with Rodrigo and two pieces of advice she shared with the 20-year-old. “I mean, you know, I got to sort of lift her up a little bit, because she’s got a new record [out]… I know how hard the second record is, the sophomore. You’re competing with the success of your first record, and she nailed it,” Crow said.

Advertisement

One piece of advice that Crow shared with Rodrigo involved soaking up and enjoying the glory of her sophomore album while she can: “I said, you know, ‘If you can, just write down one sentence every day, of what happened during that day, because you will someday look back [at] this, and try to remember all the things.'”

“The other thing [I told her] is to just stay in the work and stay out of the chatter,” Crow added. “That’s a major thing.”

For her Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction performance, Crow teamed up with Olivia Rodrigo to perform her 1996 hit ‘If It Makes You Happy’, the lead single from her eponymous album. The American singer-songwriter was inducted this year alongside Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, George Michael and The Spinners.

In September, Rodrigo released her sophomore album ‘Guts’, which scored a glowing five-star review from Sophie Williams, who wrote for NME: “‘Guts’ doesn’t just feel transitional in a musical sense. It marks the end of Rodrigo’s teenage years, a moment that has gravity given that she recently said in a statement that she felt like she grew “10 years” between the ages of 18 and 20.

Williams added: “Here, she offers blunt self-analysis while reflecting on wider cultural ideas of performance and swallowing anger in order to comply with the wants and needs of others. It works as a display of real power, range and versatility – all of which Rodrigo possesses in abundance.”