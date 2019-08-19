Sheryl Crow saw “really strange” things during her time as Michael Jackson’s backing singer

"It was a crazy experience. "

Sheryl Crow has recalled how she saw “really strange” things during her years working as one of Michael Jackson’s backing singers.

The country legend, 57, says that while she’s not planning to watch the documentary Leaving Neverland, which details multiple allegations of Jackson’s sexual abuse of children, she has “lots of questions” about the star’s apparent behaviour.

Crow scored an early career milestone as she worked as a backing singer during Jackson’s 18-month Bad tour in the 1980s before subsequently starring in his music video for ‘Dirty Diana’.

In a new interview with The Telegraph the singer said: “I haven’t seen the documentary and I don’t want to see it. I was around for some things that I thought were really strange and I had a lot of questions about.”

While Crow failed to elaborate on the comments, she also admitted to feeling “starstruck” for the first time while she performed alongside Jackson in huge venues across the globe.

“It was a crazy experience. I mean, he the biggest star of a generation and I got to sing a duet [I Just Can’t Stop Loving You] with him every night for 18 months.”

This comes after Jackson’s accuser Wade Robson criticised MTV’s decision to keep an award named after the late popstar in the wake of resurfaced allegations.