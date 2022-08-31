SHINee’s Key on writing autobiographical songs for‘Gasoline’: “SM didn’t hold me back from doing it this time”

SHINee’s Key has shared his insights on exploring autobiographical themes for his second full-length album, ‘Gasoline’.

In a press conference held ahead of the release of his latest record, the vocalist opened up about being allowed to explore personal themes in his songwriting. “Am I an adult? Can I become perfect if I marry like my parents did and make a lot of money?” Key said of the themes behind ‘Gasoline’, per Yonhap News Agency.

“I wrote lyrics about such anguish of life, and SM [Entertainment] didn’t hold me back from doing it this time,” the idol, who wrote four out of the 11 tracks on ‘Gasoline’, added.

During the latter half of the press conference, Key revealed that he “experienced a shortage of songs” in making ‘Gasoline’, which limited his choices for a title track. The title track eventually came to fruition after Key approached SM Entertainment’s longtime producer, Kenzie, to write ‘Gasoline’.

“I had to wait, and thankfully, she wrote this song for me while she wrote Girls’ Generation’s ‘Forever 1’,” Key said of the production process behind the title track, per The Korea Herald.

Earlier this week, Key dropped his second full-length album ‘Gasoline’ alongside a music video a theatrical music video for its namesake title track. Prior to this, the idol debuted ‘Gasoline’ at SM Entertainment’s SMTOWN LIVE concert on August 20.

Donning a gold bejewelled outfit also featured in its music video, the idol had performed the song and its choreography in its entirety.