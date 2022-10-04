SHINee’s Key to broadcast upcoming solo concert on Beyond Live

SHINee member Key will be making his upcoming ‘G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) in The Keyland’ concert available to online audiences.

On October 3, concert streaming platform Beyond Live announced that it would be selling tickets to the online broadcast of the second day of Key’s live concert on October 23 at 4PM KST. It is the singer’s fourth solo concert of his career, following last year’s ‘Groks in the Keyland’ online show.

Beyond LIVE – KEY CONCERT – G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) IN THE KEYLAND 늘 다양한 모습에,

우리에게 언제나 낯설지만 익숙하고, 익숙하지만 낯선 그 곳.

KEYLAND



그 곳의 오너 SHINee KEY가 전하는

유니크하면서도 스타일리쉬한 그 만의 세 번째 이야기. pic.twitter.com/LGKDVJE3BF — Beyond_LIVE (@Beyond_LIVE) October 3, 2022

Tickets to the online broadcast are offered in two categories, priced at USD$45 and USD$50 respectively. The latter includes access to a re-stream of the concert at a later date (to be announced on October 5) with the inclusion of English subtitles. Ticket-holders are not entitled to video-on-demand.

Ticket sales to Key’s ‘G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) in The Keyland’ live concert broadcast begin on October 5 at 3PM KST, via Beyond Live or the official SMTOWN &Store.

The upcoming concert follows the release of Key’s sophomore studio album ‘Gasoline’ in late-August. Led by the single of the same name, the record comprises a total of 11 songs, several of which were penned by the idol.

In a four-star review of ‘Gasoline’, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that “Key makes clear that he’s loving every minute of being Kim Ki-bum in his music and ready for fans to join him in this heady experience.”

