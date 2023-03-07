SHINee’s Key wants to create a duo act with Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

SHINee member and soloist Key has expressed his desire to form a duo act with Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation.

Key recently appeared on ELLE Korea’s ‘Ask Me Anything’ series on YouTube, where he was asked who in SM Entertainment he would like to form a unit with. The K-pop veteran shared that he would like to form a duo with long-time friend Taeyeon.

“It’s awkward for me to do [a performance] with people a lot younger than me, and they would feel uncomfortable as well,” the idol pondered aloud, before naming Taeyeon as a labelmate he wanted to form a new unit with.

Advertisement

“I can’t do anything sensual with Taeyeon,” Key added. “So if we were to do a dance song with each of our characters standing out? We don’t have any male and female duets these days, so I think it’d be fun.”

The pair have been friends and labelmates for over a decade, with Taeyeon debuting in Girls’ Generation in 2007 and Key in SHINee the following year. They also previously worked together on the track ‘Hate That…’ from the Key’s September 2021 mini-album ‘Bad Love’.

Most recently, Taeyeon and Key met up to film a reaction video to SHINee bandmate Onew’s debut studio record ‘O (Circle)’ to promote it prior to its release. The album, as well as its title track of the same name arrived yesterday (March 6).

Key also recently released new solo music last month with ‘Killer’, the repackaged version of his sophomore studio album ‘Gasoline’ from August 2022. In addition to the original release’s 11 tracks, the re-release included new title track ‘Killer’ and the B-sides ‘Heartless’ and ‘Easy’.

Meanwhile, Taeyeon is currently part of the SM supergroup Girls On Top’s GOT The Beat unit, which comprises members from Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet and aespa, along with soloist BoA. The septet made a comeback in January with their first mini-album ‘Stamp On It’.

Advertisement

According to a recent SM Entertainment report, Taeyeon is set to return as a soloist this April with her fifth mini-album.