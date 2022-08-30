SHINee’s Key makes a powerful comeback with new single and studio album ‘Gasoline’

Key of veteran K-pop group SHINee has returned with his second solo album ‘Gasoline’ and its lead single of the same name.

In the theatrical new music video for ‘Gasoline’, Key sports a series of extravagant outfits as he dances his way through a barren desert, giant birdcage and luxurious throne room.

“It’s time, go go / Don’t you know, know? / Fire my gasoline / In the end, I always deliver,” the idol declares confidently in the upbeat new single’s chorus.

In addition to the title track, ‘Gasoline’ comprises a total of 11 songs, several of which Key previewed via SHINee’s official YouTube channel over the past week. These include the English-language track ‘Another Life’, album closer ‘Proud’ and B-side ‘Villain’, which features NCT‘s Jeno.

The singer had also penned several songs on the record, including lead single ‘Gasoline’, ‘G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time)’, ‘I Can’t Sleep’ and ‘Proud’.

Prior to the album’s release, Key surprised fans with the live debut of ‘Gasoline’ at SM Entertainment’s SMTOWN LIVE concert on August 20. Donning a gold bejewelled outfit also featured in its music video, the idol had performed the song and its choreography in its entirety.

In an interview with NME last year, Key spoke about the retro-futuristic aesthetics of his 2021 mini-album ‘Bad Love’. “That’s what this album is about: It’s not about creating something new, but more about bringing it back and reinterpreting it for today’s audience,” he said.

NME named the title track of Key’s ‘Bad Love’ number 3 on our list of the best K-pop songs of that year. “Key’s ‘Bad Love’ is a religious experience on similar levels, primarily because it’s so beautifully, unapologetically, liberally him that you can almost taste his life experience, his thoughts, his likes and dislikes on your tongue,” wrote NME’s Tanu I. Raj.

In May, SHINee marked their 14th anniversary, and in April, leader Onew dropped a solo project of his own, the sophomore mini-album ‘Dice’.