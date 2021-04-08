SHINee pay tribute to late member Jonghyun on his birthday

SHINee have paid tribute to their late member Jonghyun on what would’ve been his 31st birthday today (April 8).

On the group’s official social media pages, the K-pop boyband shared a photo of the late South Korean singer, alongside hashtags of his name in English and Korean, as well as his birth date.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, members Key and Minho also paid tribute to Jonghyun on their respective personal Instagram accounts. Key posted a picture of Jonghyun striking a pose in a plaid suit while backstage at a concert.

“You said you’d take a picture of your outfit, but you were so lazy,” he wrote in Korean, followed by, “Happy birthday. I miss you and love you a lot.”

Minho’s homage to Jonghyun, on the other hand, features a photo of the late singer on stage. “Happy birthday to my j,” Minho wrote, adding in Korean: “I miss you always, brother.”

Jonghyun – whose full name was Kim Jonghyun – initially rose to fame as the main vocalist of SHINee, who made their debut in 2008. He later kicked off a solo career in 2015 with the mini-album ‘Base’, which featured the chart-topping hit ‘Déjà-Boo’ with Zion.T.

Advertisement

On December 18, 2017, he died from carbon monoxide poisoning, which was later ruled a possible suicide by South Korean authorities. His final album ‘Poet | Artist’ was posthumously released in January of 2018. Proceeds from the album went to the Shiny Foundation, an organisation formed that same year by Kim’s family to support aspiring South Korean creatives.

SHINee are set to release a repackaged version of their seventh studio album ‘Don’t Call Me’ in mid-April. Titled ‘Atlantis’, it will feature three brand-new tracks: ‘Area’, ‘Days and Years’ and the title track of the same name.