SHINee members Minho and Key renew their contracts with SM Entertainment

K-pop idols Minho and Key of K-pop boyband SHINee have renewed their contracts with long-time label SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment announced the contract renewals of both Minho and Key in a statement to South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun, saying that the SHINee duo had re-signed due to a “strong foundation of trust” with the K-pop agency, via Soompi.

“We are happy to continue our valuable relationship with Minho and Key,” SM Entertainment added. “We will provide our full support in various ways for Minho and Key to shine not only as members of SHINee but also as solo artists.”

In the same statement, Minho and Key also touched on their decision to re-sign with SM Entertainment, saying that the K-pop boyband have “spent every moment together [with the agency] from our beginning until now”.

“I think we are who we are today because of the agency staff that we have worked together with for a long time,” the SHINee members added. “We hope to continue creating good synergy with SM and establish new and diverse beginnings as artists.”

The news comes about a month after SHINee members Taemin and Onew confirmed that they would be leaving SM Entertainment after 16 years at the K-pop agency. Taemin would later reveal that he made the decision to leave the company sometime in 2023.

Earlier this month, Taemin signed with Big Planet Made, which is home to artists such as VIVIZ, Lee Mu-jin, former NU’EST singer Ren and more. Meanwhile, Onew has inked a contract with new label Griffin Entertainment.

SHINee’s last release was their eighth studio album, ‘Hard’, in June 2023. The boyband promoted the record without Onew, who went on hiatus shortly before its release due to “health issues”.