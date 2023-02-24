SHINee’s Onew’s ‘Circle’ to feature production credits from Sam Kim and Giriboy

New details regarding SHINee leader Onew’s upcoming full-length album, ‘Circle’, have recently been released.

According to a report by South Korean media outlet Herald Pop, Onew’s forthcoming record will feature ‘Rain on Me’, a ballad produced and arranged in collaboration with singer-songwriter Sam Kim. Rapper Giriboy, meanwhile, has production credits on B-side ‘Caramel’.

A separate report by Newsen also revealed the title of two more B-sides to be featured on the record, ‘Anywhere’ and ‘Paradise’. The report also notes that ‘Circle’ is set to feature 10 songs. Additional details, such as a title for the lead track and the titles for other songs to be featured on the record, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Slated for release on March 6, ‘Circle’ will mark Onew’s first full-length album. The new record is set to arrive just under a year after his sophomore mini-album ‘Dice’, which was led by the single of the same name.

‘Circle’ is currently available to pre-order via several music retailers both in and outside of South Korea, including the official SMTOWN Global Shop. Ahead of ‘Circle’’s release, Onew is set to host a three-day solo concert at Seoul’s Olympic Hall from March 3 to 5.

Onew first debuted in 2008 as a vocalist of SHINee, who went on to release hits like ‘Ring Ding Dong’, ‘Sherlock’ and ‘View’, among many others. Prior to enlisting for his mandatory military service in 2018, Onew released his debut mini-album ‘Voice’, which included the single ‘Blue’.

Following his discharge in 2020, he returned to promotional activities with SHINee, releasing their seventh studio album ‘Don’t Call Me’ and its repackaged version, ‘Atlantis’ in 2021. ‘Atlantis’ is SHINee’s most recent musical release to date, as youngest member Taemin began his military service shortly after its release.