SHINee’s Onew performs ‘Selene 6.23’ in duet with Sunwoo Jung-a

SHINee‘s Onew has unveiled his cover of the boyband’s 2013 song ‘Selene 6.23’, featuring K-indie singer-songwriter Sunwoo Jung-a.

During the latest episode of South Korean reality TV series Sea Of Hope, Onew and Sunwoo collaborated on a duet of SHINee’s ‘Selene 6.23’, which was first released in 2013 as a B-side track on the boyband’s ‘The Misconceptions Of Us’ album.

“Though I extend my hand / Though I extend it with all my strength / I can’t reach you,” Onew and Sunwoo Jung-a harmonise sing on the cover, accompanied by a keyboardist. The duo’s tender rendition mostly stays true to the original.

Onew is a main cast member on Sea Of Hope, a South Korean series where different Korean celebrities perform music and prepare meals for guests at a seaside venue. Meanwhile, Sunwoo is a special guest for this episode, though it is still unclear if she will be returning for future episodes.

Prior to Sunwoo, BLACKPINK‘s Rosé had made special guest appearances on several prior episodes, where she performed covers of a variety of hit songs. These included The Killers’ ‘Read My Mind’ as well as Alicia Keys’ ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ with SHINee’s Onew and AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun

She made her first appearance on the programme in June, where she performed a rendition of John Mayer’s ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’. The American singer-songwriter later took notice of Rosé’s cover and described it as “gorgeous”, before gifting the Korean-Australian singer a pink electric guitar as thanks.