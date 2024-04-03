SHINee’s Onew signs with new label Griffin Entertainment

SHINee singer Onew has signed with Griffin Entertainment, just a month after leaving longtime agency SM Entertainment.

Griffin Entertainment announced that SHINee’s Onew had signed with the company today (April 3) in a statement to South Korea news outlet Sports Kyunghang. “We are happy to be together with Onew on his new start,” the agency said, as translated by Soompi.

“Griffin Entertainment will not spare any effort so that we can become the artist’s sanctuary,” the label added. The company also said in its statement that it is “dedicated to safeguarding and nurturing our artists”, adding that it “strive[s] to provide a sanctuary where artists can thrive and let their distinct gifts and talents illuminate the world”.

Onew later confirmed his new record deal in an announcement on Instagram, alongside new profile photos of himself: “You’ve waited long, haven’t you? Thank you!” The singer is notably the first artist to sign with the newly launched agency.

Onew had been with longtime agency SM Entertainment since at least 2008, when he debuted as a member of K-pop boyband SHINee. However, the singer left the agency last month after 18 years, as confirmed by SM Entertainment.

Onew is the second member of SHINee to leave SM Entertainment, following Taemin, who signed with Big Planet Made earlier this week. It is currently unclear whether the remaining two members of SHINee, Key and Minho, will stay with SM Entertainment.

Despite being under different management for their solo careers, SM Entertainment has assured fans that all members will continue to remain part of SHINee and that it will continue to manage the quartet’s group activites.