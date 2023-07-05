SHINee to release documentary in celebration of 15th anniversary

K-pop boyband SHINee are set to release their own documentary film later this year.

Today (July 5), SM Entertainment announced that a documentary film for boyband SHINee is currently in the works, and will be released this September to commemorate the group’s 15th anniversary.

Titled My SHINee World, the upcoming film will include never-before-seen content from the group as it outlines their 15-year career and journey with their fans thus far.

Advertisement

The agency also shared in a press release that footage from SHINee’s recent three-night concert leading up to their comeback at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, along with behind-the-scenes footage and interviews will be included in the documentary film.

Last week, SHINee made a comeback with their eighth studio album ‘Hard’ and its lead single of the same name. The album’s release was preceded by a music video for the song ‘The Feeling’ a week prior, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of SHINee’s fandom SHINee World.

The 10-track record is also their first group release in over two years, after their repackaged album ‘Atlantis’ in April 2021. It comes shortly after youngest member Taemin successfully completed his mandatory military service earlier this year.

However, member Onew was absent from the act’s Seoul concerts and will not be participating in promotional activities for ‘Hard’ due to his ongoing hiatus. SM Entertainment first announced that the singer would be taking a break because of health issues last month.

During a fan meeting in May, Taemin teased that SHINee would be making multiple comebacks in 2023. “This year will be SHINee’s year,” said the dancer and vocalist, adding: “Please be fully prepared for just how many comebacks there will be.”