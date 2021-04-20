SHINee’s Taemin to enlist into the military at the end of May

Taemin of K-pop boyband SHINee will enlist into the military next month to fulfill his mandatory service.

The singer announced the news during a livestream on the V Live app yesterday (April 19). He thanked his fans for their support over the past 13 years and shared plans for his upcoming activities before his enlistment, including a solo online concert on May 2 and a new solo album scheduled for release in mid-May

“There is more than a month left, so I didn’t want to spend it already being sad. I wanted to tell you with my own words directly,” he said, as translated by Soompi. “The album schedule hasn’t been confirmed yet, but I will be able to show one last brilliant performance and music.”

His agency SM Entertainment later confirmed that the K-pop idol will join the military on May 31, per Yonhap News Agency. The label also shared that the singer has applied for a position and been accepted into the army’s military band. Other details such as the venue and schedule of his enlistment were not disclosed, per Taemin’s wishes to enlist quietly.

Taemin previously teased his solo comeback during a V Live broadcast held in anticipation of SHINee’s latest release ‘Atlantis’, during which the 27-year-old also showcased choreography for an upcoming song. Apart from Taemin, members Key and Onew are also working on solo projects set to drop in July and September, respectively.

This year, the K-pop veterans returned after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus with their seventh full-length album ‘Don’t Call Me’ in February. It was followed by its repackaged version titled ‘Atlantis’ this month, which featured three new tracks.