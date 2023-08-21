Here’s when SHINee’s Key will release his solo mini-album ‘Good & Great’

South Korean singer Key, a member of K-pop boyband SHINee, has announced his new mini-album, ‘Good & Great’.

Today (August 21), Key announced through the official SHINee Twitter account that he’ll be releasing his second solo mini-album, titled ‘Good & Great’, this September.

‘Good & Great’ will be Key’s second solo release of 2023, following ‘Killer’ in February. The latter was a repackaged version of his sophomore studio album ‘Gasoline’, which dropped in August 2022, featuring three new songs.

Key’s ‘Good & Great’ will be released on September 11 at 6pm KST. More details about the mini-album, such as its tracklist, lead single and more, are expected in the coming weeks. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

SHINee made their long-awaited comeback with their eighth studio album ‘Hard’ in June. The record marked the first new music release from SHINee as a group in over two years, since their repackaged album ‘Atlantis’ in April 2021.

In a mixed three-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that although ‘Hard’ was “bright and breezy”, the album had “fall[en] short of the Princes of K-pop’s high standards”.

“‘Hard’ is perfectly pleasant; not a bad album in the slightest, but also not one that reaches the dizzying heights SHINee are capable of,” she added. “They are a group that have blazed their own path through the industry and have stood out as a singular, inimitable band along the way, but here they blend in a little more.”

Prior to the release of ‘Hard’, member Taemin had teased plans for multiple new music releases from the boyband this year. However, SHINee have yet to announce any follow-up to ‘Hard’ as time of writing.