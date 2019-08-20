Shirley Manson opens up on being “teenage cutter” in emotional Instagram post

"Don’t put up with shitty behaviour from shitty people who hate themselves."

Garbage‘s Shirley Manson has opened up about her own experiences with self-harm and offered emotional advice to young people experiencing similar problems.

The rock singer described herself as a “teenage cutter” as she detailed her battles in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Dear young people of the world, I was a teenage cutter. I would hurt myself with razors and penknives. Various boyfriends of mine fucked around behind my back. One of them fucked around so much he gave me a dose of the clap. I thought I was unloveable. I thought it was all my fault. I thought I deserved it,” wrote Manson.

“Now I am 52 years old. Soon to be 53. My body doesn’t look anything like this anymore. Neither does my face. Yet strangely I feel better about myself now than I ever did around the time this photograph was taken. I don’t look anywhere near as hot as I did back then. Not even close. My point being, don’t be daft.

“Don’t put up with shitty behaviour from shitty people who hate themselves more than you might hate yourself. Don’t be cruel to your beautiful body like I was. Be grateful for it. Enjoy it and it’s extensive powers. Honour your face. Honour it because it is yours.And because it tells your authentic, true story,” she added.

“There is power in that. So much more than you know now. Love love love, Shirleymum.”

This comes after the singer penned an op-ed to open up on her experience with self-harm and “imposter syndrome”.

Writing for the New York Times, Manson shared her history with self-harm, explaining she first cut herself as a teenager in a toxic relationship. “I suddenly felt I was part of something much bigger than this stupid situation I had found myself in,” she wrote. “To my mind, my life had just immediately become more grand and expansive. The problem of course with any practice of self-harm is that once you choose to indulge in it, you get better, more efficient, at it.”

In June, Manson also spoke to NME about how work is going on Garbage’s next record.