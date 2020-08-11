Shirley Manson reveals Garbage’s next album is currently being mixed

Shirley Manson has revealed that Garbage‘s next album is currently being mixed and will be released next year.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the NME Icon Award-winner explained that 2020 was set to be the band’s “most fun year we’ve had in quite some time” until the coronavirus crisis prompted an enforced break.

“We’re restructuring our business and changing the way we release records from the way we have in the last eight years. We have a lot of touring lined up, which of course we can’t carry out,” Manson told the outlet.

“We have a new record being mixed as we speak that’s going to come out next year. We’ve got three more songs to go and then we’re done. And then we’ll concentrate on the artwork and start planning for next year.

“We were really excited. We were talking with our team this morning, and things are still looking hopeful.”

Asked what her day-to-day routine had been like during lockdown, the singer replied: “There is no form to my day whatsoever. We’re in the middle of mixing a [Garbage] record, so thank God for that. It’s the only thing keeping us sane.”

Last summer, Manson told NME that Garbage’s upcoming new material would be “sort of cinematic-sounding” while containing some “pretty personal” lyrics.

“It’s like [previous album] ‘No Horses’ [2017] because it’s a little softer, and more expansive. There are Roxy influences in there. Butch Vig [drummer and producer] of course, was formerly the President of The Roxy Music Fan Club in Madison, Wisconsin.”