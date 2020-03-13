“Shit’s weird, keep calm and carry on”: Yungblud to live stream gig next week

Yungblud has announced details of a live stream gig to be held next week.

Announced in the wake of various gig and tour cancellations owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the singer will perform live on YouTube next Monday (March 16).

“SHITS WEIRD BUT WE’LL KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON,” Dominic Harrison wrote on Instagram to announce the live streamed gig.

“i hate that shows are gettin cancelled so im gonna bring one to you,” he continued. “ill be live on my youtube 7am (PST) playin songs, talking shit, makin breakfast and answering questions.

“this is a time for our fookin hearts to be together because we are gonna beat this shit TOGETHER. having the ability to connect with you ain’t gonna get taken away. fuck that. i can’t wait to see you. tell ya fookin mates.”

Over the past week, a whole host of gigs and festivals have been cancelled or postponed due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, while this month’s SXSW in Austin is also off and the latest induction for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is being postponed.

Radio 1 have also announced that their annual Big Weekend, set to be held in Dundee this May, is being cancelled.

Yungblud put in a wild performance at last month’s NME Awards 2020, where he won the award for Best Music Video.

He also confirmed when his new album will arrive to NME on the red carpet at the Brixton Academy event.