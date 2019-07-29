The sneakers mark the 30th anniversary of the classic 'Paul's Boutique' album

Beastie Boys have launched a new pair of vegan trainers with Adidas.

The sneakers celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Beasties’ classic album ‘Paul’s Boutique’.

While many Adidas trainers are made from leather, the Beastie Boys footwear is made from off-white canvas. It features grey stripes, with Beastie Boys’ logo on the tongue and heel of the footwear.

The trainers are currently only available from selected skatewear shops in North America, priced $85.

Late Beastie Boys rapper MCA, aka Adam Yauch, was an Adidas fan, and the trainers are also in his honour.

Proceeds go to two charities, underprivileged families organisation Peace Sisters and teaching foundation Little Kids Rock.

Beastie Boys recently announced a series of digital EPs to coincide with the 30th anniversary of ‘Paul’s Boutique’. The EPs will add a total of 21 rare tracks and remixes to the original 1989 album.

Five EPs have so far been released. These are remix singles of ‘Hey Ladies’ and ‘Shadrach’, plus the rarities sets ‘An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach’, ‘Meshach And Abednego’ and ‘Love American Style’.

The final two EPs are remix singles of ‘Shake Your Rump’ and ‘Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun’. These will be released this Friday (August 2).

The ‘Paul’s Boutique’ rarities follow a similar set of extras for Beastie Boys’ 2004 album ‘To The Five Boroughs‘. That album was expanded with 12 extra songs released digitally on its 15th anniversary in June.

Since Yauch’s death in 2012, surviving members Mike D and Ad-Rock have made no new music together. However, they released an official memoir, simply titled Beastie Boys Book, in 2018. It was promoted with an in-conversation show at London Forum.