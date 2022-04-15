Shooting at DaBaby’s North Carolina home leaves one injured

A shooting has taken place at DaBaby’s home in North Carolina, leaving one person injured.

Officials were called to the rapper’s home on April 13 at 7:45pm amid reports of a shooting. According to WSCO-TV, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was at the property at the time of the incident.

While the shooter and the victim have not been named, a spokesperson from the Troutman Police Department said it was an “isolated incident” and that there was no further threat to the community.

The statement said: “Officers with the Troutman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting…Officers arrived on scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

“The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment. Due to the ongoing and continuing nature of this investigation, no information as to the names of those involved or the circumstances can be released at this time. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large.”

DaBaby himself referenced the incident on Instagram Stories, sharing a news report about the shooting.

NME has reached out to representatives of DaBaby for comment.

DaBaby is currently facing a lawsuit for an assault in California after an alleged altercation at a bowling alley with Brandon Bills, the brother of his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh, in February this year.

Bills claims that DaBaby (real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) is legally liable for physically assaulting him “suddenly and without warning” as he walked past the rapper on February 9 at Corbin Bowl.

He also claimed that the incident caused him to endure “severe injury and pain” and left him “psychologically damaged”.

DaBaby has publicly claimed that he acted in self-defence. He has yet to comment publicly on the lawsuit.

DaBaby will also return to the Rolling Loud Miami stage this July, almost exactly a year since the rapper sparked backlash at the event for making homophobic comments and offensive remarks about people living with HIV.

DaBaby’s comments prompted criticism from the likes of Elton John and the rapper’s ‘Levitating’ collaborator Dua Lipa, and saw him dropped from festivals like Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Austin City Limits.

DaBaby later apologised to representatives from various HIV organisations during a virtual meeting with them. Following the meeting, community leaders and attendees said in a joint statement that the rapper had “apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV”.

In November, the rapper announced his first tour since the controversy – a string of US dates presented by Rolling Loud. In a statement to NME at the time, a Rolling Loud spokesperson said organisers “support second chances”, and that they believed “DaBaby has grown and learned from his experience”. The next month, DaBaby performed as part of Rolling Loud California.