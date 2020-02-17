Shooting outside Berlin gig venue leaves one dead and four injured

One person was killed and four others were injured over the weekend in a shooting outside of a Berlin concert venue in Germany.

According to The Associated Press, the incident took place on Friday night (February 14) on a square in front of the Tempodrom as a Turkish comedy night was being staged inside.

A spokeswoman for Berlin prosecutors said that one or more people opened fire outside the venue, before fleeing the scene.

A 42-year-old man was killed and four others were injured, the spokeswoman added.

She was unable to confirm whether the injuries resulted from gunfire.

Investigators were not able to confirm what motivated the shooting but they say it doesn’t appear to be terrorism-related.

New Order recently performed at the venue and Underworld are due to play there on March 21. Pitchfork‘s 2020 music festival is also being staged at the venue in May.

