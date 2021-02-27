Show Me The Body announce new EP ‘Survive’ with ferocious title track

NYC hardcore trio Show Me The Body have announced details of a new EP called ‘Survive’ – watch the video for its furious title track below.

The ‘Survive’ EP is set to arrive on March 19 via Loma Vista, and follows their 2019 full-length album ‘Dog Whistle’.

The band said of the new EP: “During this isolation we had to recalibrate. Recalibrate both how we exist as a band and how we cultivate power within our community. Our live performance is not just a moment for us, it’s our weapon, our language, and our ceremony. Without it, we had to reconfigure how we interact with our community.”

During the pandemic, the band established a headquarters for their CORPUS community, explaining: “With our team, we started CORPUS Family, a branch of CORPUS focused on community initiatives; Burning World Book Club, a clothing drive, and a studio residency. We are preparing CORPUS Self-Defense initiatives as well as open jam sessions as soon as safety will allow for it.

“We built a studio in our headquarters. Survive is the first project to be written and recorded top to bottom in the CORPUS studio. The songs deal with spiritual and physical isolation, as well as staying ready and preparing for the next time we come together.”

See the tracklist and artwork for ‘Survive’ below.

01 Rubberband

02 People On TV

03 Survive

Reviewing Show Me The Body’s 2019 album ‘Dog Whistle’, NME wrote: “‘Dog Whistle’ is, at its core, a dedication to the community, friends and family at the heart of Show Me The Body, and their arts collective-meets-record label CORPUS.

“‘Dog Whistle’ is a manifesto for everything Show Me The Body’s early days promised. ‘Body War’ was their chaotic opening gambit, a stick of dynamite at the foot of established order. Now, together, the band are building something better.”