SHVPES have split up: “Good things all come to an end”

Birmingham metalcore band SHVPES are splitting up, they have announced in a new statement.

The group originally formed in 2009 under the name Cytota, but split up in 2014 before re-emerging in 2015 as SHVPES.

Between the split and formation of the new group, the band parted ways with their frontman Joby Fitzgerald. He was replaced by Griffin Dickinson, the son of Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

Advertisement

“Good things all come to an end,” the band wrote in a statement announcing their decision. “After much introspection, we have decided to call it a day with SHVPES.

Good things all come to an end. After much introspection, we have decided to call it a day with SHVPES. As this band has evolved, we have grown a lot as musicians and as people. And as a result we have found ourselves beginning to move in separate directions. (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/zsxYX6ul2K — S H V P E S (@SHVPESofficial) July 10, 2020

“As the band has evolved, we have grown a lot as musicians and as people. And as a result we have found ourselves beginning to move in separate directions, musically and otherwise. To continue on as SHVPES would only place further strain on our mental health and personal relationships, as well as be dishonest and a disservice to all of you.”

To the fans & all who has supported, invested & believed in us, we wholeheartedly thank you. You have allowed us to accomplish things we only ever dreamed of & be a part of something bigger than ourselves. For now, it’s time for a new chapter.

Peace & Love

SHVPES 2015 – Infinity — S H V P E S (@SHVPESofficial) July 10, 2020

They added that they were still on good terms and are “proud and grateful for everything we’ve achieved”. They concluded by thanking their fans and supporters for allowing them to “accomplish things we only ever dreamed of and be a part of something bigger than ourselves”.

Advertisement

SHVPES released two albums – 2016’s ‘Pain. Joy. Ecstasy. Despair’ and 2018’s ‘Greater’. Since the latter, they have released a string of standalone singles, most recently with March’s ‘Lion’s Den’.

In their career, the group supported the likes of Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Nothing More and Of Mice & Men on tour, as well as performing at festivals including Slam Dunk, Hellfest and Welcome To Rockville.