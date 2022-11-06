Shygirl announces 2022 and 2023 ‘Nymph’ world tour dates

Shygirl has announced 2022 and 2023 world tour dates behind her debut album ‘Nymph’ – see the dates below.
The dates begin next month in the UK, with gigs in London and Manchester, before the pop star will head to mainland Europe for a handful of shows.
December and January will then see her head to Australia, before playing a series of headline dates across the United States and Canada in March and April of 2023.
General sale tickets are available from November 10 here, with pre-sales for her mailing list on November 7.
See the full list of Shygirl’s tour dates below.
✨Nymph World Tour PT.1 ✨
First access will be for my subscribers on Nov 4th
Second round will be for mailing list on Nov 7th
And finally general on sale drops Nov 10th!https://t.co/B34AFvQG7E
Subscribe via the link for first access or https://t.co/iknT7kMwSe for mailing✨ pic.twitter.com/YEwFDhub3X
— SHYGIRL (@0800shygirl) November 2, 2022
DECEMBER 2022
1 – London, Printworks
2 – Manchester, Albert Hall
6 – Berlin, Astra
7 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
10 – Paris, Trianon
31 – Perth, Beyond the Valley Fest
JANUARY 2023
1 – Sydney, Field Day Festival
4 – Sydney, Manning Bar
6 – Melbourne, Max Watts
7 – Brisbane, Field Day Festival
MARCH 2023
15 – Vancouver, BC, Celebrities Nightclub
17 – Seattle, WA, Neumos
21 – San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom
24 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
25 – San Diego, CA, Music Box
31 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
APRIL 2023
3 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club
4 – Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD
6 – Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry at The Fillmore
8 – New York, NY, Webster Hall
9 – New York, NY, Webster Hall
12 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
14 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade – Hell
15 – Miami, FL, The Ground
Reviewing Shygirl’s ‘Nymph’ upon its release earlier this year, NME wrote: “On ‘Nymph’, Shygirl creates a gleaming collage of club sounds, with each element wholly unique in its execution.
“After working tirelessly on her long-awaited debut album for a number of years, the juice has clearly been worth the squeeze: this record is a striking reminder of why Shygirl is one of the capital’s brightest talents.”