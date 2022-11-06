Shygirl announces 2022 and 2023 ‘Nymph’ world tour dates

Shygirl has announced 2022 and 2023 world tour dates behind her debut album ‘Nymph’ – see the dates below.

The dates begin next month in the UK, with gigs in London and Manchester, before the pop star will head to mainland Europe for a handful of shows.

December and January will then see her head to Australia, before playing a series of headline dates across the United States and Canada in March and April of 2023.

General sale tickets are available from November 10 here, with pre-sales for her mailing list on November 7.

See the full list of Shygirl’s tour dates below.

✨Nymph World Tour PT.1 ✨

First access will be for my subscribers on Nov 4th

Second round will be for mailing list on Nov 7th

And finally general on sale drops Nov 10th!https://t.co/B34AFvQG7E

Subscribe via the link for first access or https://t.co/iknT7kMwSe for mailing✨ pic.twitter.com/YEwFDhub3X — SHYGIRL (@0800shygirl) November 2, 2022

DECEMBER 2022

1 – London, Printworks

2 – Manchester, Albert Hall

6 – Berlin, Astra

7 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

10 – Paris, Trianon

31 – Perth, Beyond the Valley Fest

JANUARY 2023

1 – Sydney, Field Day Festival

4 – Sydney, Manning Bar

6 – Melbourne, Max Watts

7 – Brisbane, Field Day Festival

MARCH 2023

15 – Vancouver, BC, Celebrities Nightclub

17 – Seattle, WA, Neumos

21 – San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

24 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

25 – San Diego, CA, Music Box

31 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

APRIL 2023

3 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club

4 – Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD

6 – Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry at The Fillmore

8 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

9 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

12 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

14 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade – Hell

15 – Miami, FL, The Ground

Reviewing Shygirl’s ‘Nymph’ upon its release earlier this year, NME wrote: “On ‘Nymph’, Shygirl creates a gleaming collage of club sounds, with each element wholly unique in its execution.

“After working tirelessly on her long-awaited debut album for a number of years, the juice has clearly been worth the squeeze: this record is a striking reminder of why Shygirl is one of the capital’s brightest talents.”