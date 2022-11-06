NewsMusic News

Shygirl announces 2022 and 2023 ‘Nymph’ world tour dates

The singer will take her debut album on the road across the UK, Europe, US and Australia

By Will Richards
Shygirl
Shygirl performing live at Primavera Sound Sao Paulo in November 2022. Credit: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images.

Shygirl has announced 2022 and 2023 world tour dates behind her debut album ‘Nymph’ – see the dates below.

The dates begin next month in the UK, with gigs in London and Manchester, before the pop star will head to mainland Europe for a handful of shows.

December and January will then see her head to Australia, before playing a series of headline dates across the United States and Canada in March and April of 2023.

General sale tickets are available from November 10 here, with pre-sales for her mailing list on November 7.

See the full list of Shygirl’s tour dates below.

DECEMBER 2022
1 – London, Printworks
2 – Manchester, Albert Hall
6 – Berlin, Astra
7 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
10 – Paris, Trianon
31 – Perth, Beyond the Valley Fest

JANUARY 2023
1 – Sydney, Field Day Festival
4 – Sydney, Manning Bar
6 – Melbourne, Max Watts
7 – Brisbane, Field Day Festival

MARCH 2023
15 – Vancouver, BC, Celebrities Nightclub
17 – Seattle, WA, Neumos
21 – San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom
24 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
25 – San Diego, CA, Music Box
31 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

APRIL 2023
3 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club
4 – Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD
6 – Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry at The Fillmore
8 – New York, NY, Webster Hall
9 – New York, NY, Webster Hall
12 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
14 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade – Hell
15 – Miami, FL, The Ground

Reviewing Shygirl’s ‘Nymph’ upon its release earlier this year, NME wrote: “On ‘Nymph’, Shygirl creates a gleaming collage of club sounds, with each element wholly unique in its execution.

“After working tirelessly on her long-awaited debut album for a number of years, the juice has clearly been worth the squeeze: this record is a striking reminder of why Shygirl is one of the capital’s brightest talents.”

