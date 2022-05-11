Shygirl announces debut album ‘Nymph’, releases single ‘Firefly’

Experimental pop artist Shygirl has announced the release of her debut album, sharing with the news a cut from it in the form of new single ‘Firefly’.

Announced today (May 11), Shygirl is set to release ‘Nymph’ on September 30 via Because Music. The 12-track effort was created with a wealth of friends and previous collaborators, including Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, Arca and Cosha. The album also saw the likes of Noah Goldstein, Danny L Harle, BloodPop, Vegyn and Kingdom undertake production duties.

To mark the announcement, Shygirl has released the glitchy, club-ready banger ‘Firefly’. Listen below.

Advertisement

The release of ‘Firefly’ follows Shygirl’s collaboration with FKA Twigs, ‘Papi Bones’, which they released last month. Prior to that, Shygirl teamed up with Mura Masa, Lil Uzi Vert and PinkPantheress for a cover of 3 Of A Kind’s 2004 hit song ‘Babycakes’.

Back in 2020, Shygirl released an EP, ‘ALIAS’. In his four-star review, NME‘s Ben Jolley called “a maximalist joyride that sounds like it’s been beamed in from the cyber-rave dancefloors of 2080”.

“‘ALIAS’ proves that Shygirl is in full control of her artistic vision no matter the scale.”

As well as new music, Shygirl is set to continue her return to the stage with a slew of festival appearances booked across Europe this summer. Those include sets at Paris’ We Love Green, Primavera Sound in Spain, Bristol, LA and South America, and Poland’s Katowice Festival. Find details of all Shygirl’s festival appearances below.

Shygirl’s upcoming festival appearances are:

Advertisement

JUNE

Thursday 2 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

Friday 3 – Malta, Lost and Found Festival

Sunday 5 – Paris, We Love Green

Friday 10 – Gräfenhainichenm Melt! Festival

Saturday 11 – Ireland, Beyond The Pale Festival

Friday 17 – New York, Ladyland Festival

Friday 24 – Madrid, Paraiso Festival



JULY

Saturday 2 – Roskilde, Roskilde Festival

Wednesday 13 – Berlin, Berghain

Thursday 14 – Dour, Dour Festival

Friday 22 – Maubeuge, Les Nuits Secretes Festival

AUGUST

Sunday 7 – Katowice, Katowice Festival



SEPTEMBER

Saturday 3 – Bristol, Forward Festival

Friday 16 – Los Angeles, Primavera Sound

Saturday 17 – Los Angeles, Primavera Sound

Sunday 18 – Los Angeles, Primavera Sound

Friday 23 – Bentonville, FOR_MAT Festival

NOVEMBER

Saturday 5 – Sao Paolo, Primavera Sound

Saturday 12 – Santiago de Chile, Primavera Sound

Sunday 13 – Buenos Aires, Primavera Sound