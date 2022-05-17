Shygirl announces UK and European tour

Shygirl has shared details of a short UK and European tour that will take place later this year.

The pop artist’s five-night run of shows kicks off on December 1 at London’s Printworks before wrapping at Paris’ Trianon venue on December 10. Buy tickets here.

Shygirl’s tour will follow the release of her recently announced debut album ‘Nymph’, which drops on September 30. Last week she shared its first preview with the single ‘Firefly’.

‘Nymph’ was created with a wealth of friends and previous collaborators including Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, Arca and Cosha. The album also saw the likes of Noah Goldstein, Danny L Harle, BloodPop, Vegyn and Kingdom undertake production duties.

Shygirl UK/European tour dates 2022 (buy tickets):

DECEMBER

01 – Printworks, London, UK

02 – Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

06 – Astra, Berlin, Germany

07 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

10 – Trianon, Paris, France

new UK and EU shows announced!

Pre order my album from https://t.co/CKPY2N2Iw2 to receive pre sale ticket access direct to your inbox. You need to pre order before 3pm BST on Tuesday 17th May….GO!”https://t.co/xWGcihRK7E pic.twitter.com/Qxbb5aLtL0 — SHYGIRL (@0800shygirl) May 13, 2022

The release of ‘Firefly’ follows Shygirl’s collaboration with FKA Twigs, ‘Papi Bones’, which they released last month. Prior to that, Shygirl teamed up with Mura Masa, Lil Uzi Vert and PinkPantheress for a cover of 3 Of A Kind’s 2004 hit song ‘Babycakes’.

In 2020 Shygirl released an EP, ‘ALIAS’. In his four-star review, NME’s Ben Jolley called “a maximalist joyride that sounds like it’s been beamed in from the cyber-rave dancefloors of 2080”.

“‘ALIAS’ proves that Shygirl is in full control of her artistic vision no matter the scale.”

As well as new music and tour news, Shygirl is set to continue her return to the stage with a slew of festival appearances booked across Europe this summer.

Those include sets at Paris’ We Love Green, Primavera Sound in Spain, Bristol, LA and South America, and Poland’s Katowice Festival. Find details of all Shygirl’s festival appearances here.