Shygirl and Arca have teamed up for a new single called ‘unconditional’, the proceeds of which will be given to social justice organisations.

The respective British and Venezuelan artists have released their collaboration exclusively on Bandcamp today (June 5) as part of the platform’s special “100% royalties for artists” day. ‘Unconditional’ is available as a free download with the option to make a donation. Proceeds from the single will go to Black Lives Matter and Inquest UK.

Shygirl said in a statement: “I felt overwhelmed this week. Inundated with imagery and news that triggered emotions I was not immediately ready to deal with. I found myself reaching for a lifeline, a brief moment of reprieve to steady me before I inevitably returned to the news, the deep dive of personal reflection and to the protest.

“Protesting reminded me that I wasn’t alone. The possibility that others might feel the way I do, even in the slightest, made me want to speak up and reach out, to provide something. I find both solace and power in music, so it’s in this that I have a resource to share. With the aim to build emotional strength and connections in this time of awakening, reflection and protest.”

She continued: “I wrote the lyrics to this song a while ago, originally thinking of love, family, betrayal and ultimately strength in adversity. It was only this week that I thought of this song again with everything going on. The emotion of the song still rang true but this time in a wider way, a bigger family, a deeper betrayal, a greater need for love. It felt right to share this now and I hope it means something to you.”

The artist’s comments come amid a time of global unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, US on May 25.

Floyd, 46, was pinned down by the neck by officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. As well as Chauvin, three other officers now all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Meanwhile, last month Arca released an expressive video for her new single, ‘Time’, taken from her upcoming new album ‘KiCk i’.