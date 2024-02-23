Shygirl, Bar Italia and Joy (Anonymous) lead lineup for Iceland Airwaves 2024

Shygirl, Bar Italia, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Joy (Anonymous) and more have been announced as performers for Iceland Airwaves 2024.

The festival will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and will take place from November 7 through 9 in downtown Reykjavik. Other acts set to perform at the music fest include Saya Gray, Magdalena Bay, Anish Kumar, Inspector Spacetime, Úlfur Úlfur, Klemens Hannigan and more.

“We are incredibly proud to be celebrating not only 25 years of Iceland Airwaves, but 25 years of playing a key part in the careers of some of the world’s most talented artists,” said Ísleifur Þórhallsson, Festival Manager for Iceland Airwaves in a Press release.

He continued: “Over the years we have seen many of our Airwaves alumni grow from strength to strength, often developing into some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists. It is an honour to continue to bring new talent to Reykjavik, and share our beloved Icelandic community with the world.”

Festival weekend and single-day passes are currently available through the festival’s official website. There are also travel bundles available for those who would like to purchase flights and accommodation along with a festival pass. Conference passes are also available for those who would like to attend.

According to the festival’s website, the conference “welcomes music industry delegates and press from all over the world with great speakers and opportunities for networking.” It is also held in collaboration with Iceland Music, Reykjavík Music City and Business Iceland.

Last year’s edition of the Icelandic fest saw the likes of Yard Act, Blondshell, Bombay Bicycle Club, Kneecap, Squid, The GOA Express, Balming Tiger, Lime Garden and more play.

In a four-star review of the festival, NME shared: “Iceland Airwaves succeeds by tapping into the culture and heritage of Reykjavík and expanding on it by booking some of the most exploratory new names worldwide.

“Elisapie sums this up brilliantly on Saturday evening: born and raised in Salluit, a small village in Nunavik, Canada that is only accessible by plane, the singer is evidently over the moon to be sharing her Inuktitut rendition of Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’. It makes for a glorious, emotional set that illuminates this festival’s wide-ranging remit.”