Shygirl breaks out the charm on shimmery new single ‘Cleo’

Shygirl has officially dropped her second new single for 2021, following up her racy Slowthai collab, ‘BDE’, with a silky new cut titled ‘Cleo’.

The track opens with a luscious orchestral passage, simmering and swelling as Shygirl’s reverb-flourished vocal soars over the mix. About a minute in, however, the track shifts dramatically into a thumping pop tune, with colourful, club-ready pad synths and a crisp beat driving the energy.

‘Cleo’ arrives today (October 27) alongside a video directed by Trinity Ellis. The clip shows the singer in a variety of dazzling outfits and grandiose settings. Take a look at it below:

Advertisement

‘Cleo’ comes ahead of Shygirl’s forthcoming headline tour in the UK and Europe. Initially set to kick off earlier this month, the eight-date run was recently knocked back to the first quarter of 2022.

The run will now begin in Manchester on Tuesday March 1, before rolling through Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Bristol, London and Amsterdam, wrapping up in Berlin on Wednesday March 16. Tickets and details for the full tour can be found on Shygirl’s website.

The singer released her second EP, ‘ALIAS’, last November via Because Music. NME gave the record a four-star review, with writer Ben Jolley saying it “proves that Shygirl is in full control of her artistic vision no matter the scale”.

Jolley also noted that in the wake of her touring plans for 2020 being cancelled, “Shygirl has instead created her own alternative reality for fans to immerse themselves in”.