Listen to Shygirl’s ravey new single with Kingdom, ‘f@k€’

Shygirl has dropped a rave-inspired new single titled ‘f@k€’. Check it out below.

The track comes as Shygirl’s last release of 2023, and sees her close out the year with a bang, as she channels the classic club anthems of the ‘00s.

It also sees the English rapper join forces with the LA-based DJ and producer, Kingdom, and deliver a sultry, upbeat single that is wrapped up in less than two minutes.

“Who needs to be real?/ I want it fake, bitch/ Give me sex appeal/ I want it fake, bitch,” she sings. “Everything you see, I bought it/ Paid, I chose what I wanted/ Plastic, it could be synthetic/ Slim, hot, just look at it.”

Her last new music of 2023, “f@k€” follows on from another recently-shared new single from Shygirl – ‘thicc’, which was dropped last month and featured Cosha.

It was also produced by Karma Kid and Sega Bodega, and described by the singer as being “Fun and carefree and definitely a tease. All the classic traits of club shy.”

This year has marked an impressive one for Shygirl – whose real name is Blane Muise. Over the summer, the English rapper and DJ was placed on the shortlist for the 2023 Mercury Prize Award for her breakthrough debut album ‘Nymph’.

First released in September 2022, the album was given a four-star review by NME, who praised it as “an uncompromising, intimate reveal of an artist who has previously been seen through a single lens”.

Since then, she also went on to win the AIM UK Independent Breakthrough award and lock in a slot supporting Beyoncé on her record-breaking ‘Renaissance’ tour.

In other Shygirl news, back in October it was announced that she would be postponing her US tour with Tinashe due to an ongoing respiratory illness.