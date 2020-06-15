Sia apologises after mistaking Cardi B for Nicki Minaj

Sia has apologised after she appeared to mistake Cardi B for Nicki Minaj on Twitter.

In a now-deleted tweet, a fan sent Sia a picture of Minaj, asking if she would want to collaborate with her.

Sia replied: “I love @iamcardib and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!”

I love @iamcardib and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day! — sia (@Sia) June 12, 2020

Advertisement

After the mix-up, fans began posting the hashtag “Siaisoverparty,” with Sia then apologising for the tweet.

“I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself,” she wrote. “Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?”

I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself.

Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it.

Can I just like you both? — sia (@Sia) June 13, 2020

Sia then posted a number of tweets about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests that are continuing across the world, writing: “There was a time I used the term all lives matter when I was trying to advocate for the trans community whom I was working closely with.

“But growth is being able to understand that saying can be offensive to people who felt like their lives NEVER mattered and that’s why #BLM.”

There was a time I used the term all lives matter when I was trying to advocate for the trans community whom I was working closely with.

But growth is being able to understand that saying can be offensive to people who felt like their lives NEVER mattered and that's why #BLM — sia (@Sia) June 14, 2020

Advertisement

Last month, Sia shared new single ‘Together’, the first preview of her upcoming film, Music. The track, which is also the first single to be taken from the singer’s new album, was co-written by Sia and Jack Antonoff, and is one of 10 new original Sia songs to be featured in Music, which stars Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr.

Sia also recently revealed that she has two new albums “waiting to go” after Music is released.