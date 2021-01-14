Listen to Sia and Burna Boy’s new version of ‘Hey Boy’

Sia has teamed up with Burna Boy for a new version of her song ‘Hey Boy’ – you can hear the reworked track below.
The song is taken from the former’s upcoming new album ‘Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture’, which is set for release on February 12 via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic.
The record is accompanying the upcoming drama Music, which was directed and co-written by Sia and is set for a special limited theatrical release by IMAX in February.
After releasing the original track back in November, Sia has today (January 14) shared the Burna Boy-featuring version of ‘Hey Boy’.
The song has also been brought to life in a new animated video, which was directed by Rafatoon – you can watch the clip above.
You can see the tracklist for Sia’s ‘Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture’ below.
- Together
- Hey Boy
- Saved My Life
- Floating Through Space
- Eye to Eye
- Music
- 1 + 1
- Courage to Change
- Play Dumb
- Beautiful Things Can Happen
- Lie to Me
- Oblivion
- Miracle
- Hey Boy (feat. Burna Boy)
Last week saw the video for Burna Boy and Wizkid’s collaborative track ‘Ginger’ being released.
The track originally featured on Wizkid’s October-released album ‘Made In Lagos’.