Sia announces new single, ‘Together’, from her upcoming film ‘Music’

The song is out next week

By Anna Rose
Sia Furler New Album 2020
Sia Credit: Atlantic Records

Sia has announced the upcoming release of a new single, ‘Together’.

Sharing the announcement via Twitter, ‘Together’ – to be released on Wednesday May 20 – is taken from the official soundtrack to the singer’s forthcoming film, Music. Pre-save the track here.

Starring Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr., the musical film was co-written by Sia and children’s book author Dallas Clayton and based on a one-page story she had written in 2007. The film was first announced at the 2015 Venice Film Festival and was originally slated for release in October 2019, but has been pushed back to this September.

In addition, Sia recently revealed she has two new albums “waiting to go” but they have been put on the backburner until Music is released.

Sia’s last solo album, ‘Everyday Is Christmas’, came out in 2017, before she formed supergroup LSD the following year. Their debut album, ‘Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD’ dropped in April 2019.

‘Together’ is the follow-up to the song ‘Saved My Life’, released earlier this month. Sia had performed the song on a comedy benefit livestream. Proceeds from the track go to the Americares and CORE Response charities.

Sia also shared a Tiger King-inspired music video last month titled ‘JOE EXOTIC (DIVA CUT)’, which starred Ziegler and celebrity stylist Tonya Brewer.

