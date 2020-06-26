GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

“Sia-inspired” mural in Adelaide to be altered, after management reportedly complains about likeness

The "Sia-inspired" mural is in an Adelaide laneway named after her

By Josh Martin
Sia
Sia CREDIT: Alamy

A Sia-inspired mural in Adelaide will be altered after the singer’s management reportedly complained to the city council of its close likeness.

The ABC reports the mural was supposed to express Sia’s impact on music in the area and not depict her exactly. The mural was painted by local artist Jasmine Crisp and entitled ‘She Imagined Buttons’. It’s located at the corner of Hindley Street and Morphett Street in Adelaide’s CBD, for its proximity to the now-defunct venue, Cargo Club, which Sia performed at in her early career.

The new laneway in which the mural was painted has been named Sia Furler Lane in her honour.

Advertisement

It’s one of four in the city intended to celebrate local musicians, including Paul Kelly, The Angels and Cold Chisel.

Adelaide City Council Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor told the ABC they had held discussions with Sia’s management, who were initially supportive of the development. But now, Verschoor says the mural has been forced to “evolve” after the management had issues with the final product.

“I think what’s happened is that once the mural was started it was seen and talked about as if it was a portrait of Sia, which was never the intention,” she said.

“Her intention was never that people saw it as Sia … she’s going to do a bit more work on it to evolve it and make sure it moves more towards the original intention, that is a fan’s response to the music and the persona that is Sia,” she said.

Advertisement

NME Australia have reached out to Sia’s management for comment on the dispute, and will update this piece if and when we recieve a response.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.