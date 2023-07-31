New Sia song debuts during Women’s World Cup coverage

A clip of a new Sia song has emerged after receiving its debut as part of the coverage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The artist allowed Fox Sports in the US to the new song, who have also been playing a number of her hits throughout their coverage of this year’s competition – including ‘Chandelier’, ‘Titanium’, ‘Unstoppable’, ‘Alive’, ‘Cheap Thrills’ and more.

Last Wednesday (July 26), a clip of unreleased Sia was premiered on the channel, airing during the US team’s match against the Netherlands that resulted in a one-all tie.

Another anthemic and empowering song to add to her discography, the song’s name is speculated to be ‘Champion’ due to the chorus: “I’m a champion and I’ve got my hands in the air, yeah, yeah.” Listen to the fan-captured snippet below.

Our first glimpse of Sia’s new song, Champion, has just been played on Fox! Listen closely haha 🚨 pic.twitter.com/hbY9gwlrlQ — Nick (@SiasBrokenGlass) July 26, 2023

The 2023 Women’s World Cup kicked off on July 20, taking place in Australia and New Zealand. England’s Lionesses won their first group match against Denmark last week (July 28) and will face China next Tuesday (August 1) to see who advances in the competition.

This year, Mel C, Self-Esteem and more were a part of Hope FC, the supergroup behind the Lionesses’ “unofficial” 2023 Women’s World Cup anthem – ‘Call Me A Lioness’. One of the song’s producers and songwriters is Olivia Dean, who said: “We wanted to make a song that gives girls a soundtrack to their pride of the Lionesses and of being a woman, and to unite everyone in that pride.”

Last year, the Lionesses were the winners of the Women’s Euros. Many from the entertainment world showered the England team with praise, including members of Blur, The Rolling Stones, Kasabian and more.

“England won the Euros! Congratulations Lionesses! You’ve made us all so proud. What an incredible result! Thank you forever,” wrote Ronnie Wood on Twitter. Rapper and YouTuber KSI also took to social media to celebrate the victory, writing: “ I’m so happy right now. This is huge for all of us. What a win! It finally came home.”

In other news, Indian multihyphenate Dlijit Dosanhjh has made headlines after sharing a picture of him and Sia in the studio. The caption read: “‘Unstoppable Vibe’ SIA – What An Energy Happy Vibe.”

Back in May, Tove Lo told NME about her love for Sia and how she has “been in touch” with the Australian singer. “I feel like that’s going to happen when time allows,” she said. “I can’t believe that [tweet] actually: I was shocked and so excited. She’s got an incredible voice, and I think she has amazing lyrics with these very powerful melodies.

“She can put this very universal, really strong emotion that people think they’re the only ones feeling into one very clear sentence in a super-powerful, strong melody that’s euphoric, but there’s still pain there. It’s a really amazing ability to make you feel like the song is just for you, but still like it’s [for] the world.”

In the same month, Sia revealed to the world that she has been diagnosed with Autism. She told the hosts of Rob Has A Podcast that she is “on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever. There’s a lot of things.”