Sia replaced Shia LaBeouf with Kate Hudson in her new film ‘Music’

Sia has replaced Shia LaBeouf with Kate Hudson in her upcoming film Music, the singer has revealed.

The news comes just days after Sia accused LaBeouf of being a “pathological liar” who “conned” her into an adulterous relationship as she spoke out against the actor following FKA Twigs’ legal action last week over allegations of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress against LaBeouf.

“I was going to do a narrative film, and in fact, Shia LaBeouf was cast to play Kate’s character,” Sia told Australia’s Studio 10 this week. “I asked for a meeting with her, and she said she was born to do it. She could sing, she could dance, she could do it all.”

In a tweet posted on Saturday (December 12), Sia backed up FKA Twigs’ claims against LaBeouf, writing: “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself – stay safe, stay away.”

In a statement given to the New York Times in response to Twigs’ claims, LaBeouf acknowledged he had been “abusive” to himself “and everyone around me for years”. However, he disputed the musician and another former girlfriend’s allegations, saying: “Many of these allegations are not true.”

He has not responded to Sia’s claims at the time of writing.

Last week, Twigs explained why she had filed a lawsuit against the actor, saying she hoped to “help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option”.