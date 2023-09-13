Sia shares ‘Gimme Love’ and announces first album in eight years, ‘Reasonable Woman’

Sia has shared a new single titled ‘Gimme Love’ – listen to it below.

The song will appear on the singer’s forthcoming album ‘Reasonable Woman’, her first full-length project in eight years, which is set for release in spring 2024 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order the LP here.

“Come now do this just for me, yeah / I don’t ask for much / Gimme love, gimme love, gimme love, baby,” pleads Sia in the anthemic chorus of the track. The song follows her 2022 single ‘Unstoppable’.

‘Reasonable Woman’ follows her 2016 LP ‘This Is Acting‘. There is yet to be a set release date for the album but it is speculated to be released in May 2024 due to the pre-orders being shipped out that month. A special tangerine-colored vinyl limited to 500 pieces will also be released.

Sia has kept herself booked and busy throughout the years. Most recently, the pop singer penned the songs ‘Violet Chemistry’ and ‘Muddy Feet’ on Miley Cyrus’s multi-platinum album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’.

She also joined Labyrinth earlier this year during his Coachella set to perform ‘Thunderclouds’ from their collaborative album ‘Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD’.

In other news, A clip of a new Sia song emerged after receiving its debut as part of the coverage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup back in July.

The artist allowed Fox Sports in the US to the new song, who have also been playing a number of her hits throughout their coverage of this year’s competition – including ‘Chandelier’, ‘Titanium’, ‘Unstoppable’, ‘Alive’, ‘Cheap Thrills’ and more.

On July 26, a clip of unreleased Sia was premiered on the channel, airing during the US team’s match against the Netherlands that resulted in a one-all tie.

Sia has also revealed to the world that she has been diagnosed with Autism. She told the hosts of Rob Has A Podcast that she is “on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever. There’s a lot of things.”