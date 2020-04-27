Sia shares ‘Tiger King’-inspired music clip featuring Maddie Ziegler

Sia has joined in on the ‘Tiger King’ obsession, releasing a short music video titled ‘JOE EXOTIC (DIVA CUT)’.

Shared on Twitter this weekend, the one-minute clip features Sia, celebrity stylist Tonya Brewer and Maddie Ziegler, who regularly features in Sia’s music videos. Sia is wearing a large-brimmed hat in the clip, presumably a nod to her tendency to obscure her face in public. Watch the video below:

The music takes the rhythm from Megan Thee Stallion’s viral hit ‘Savage’ and adds lyrics co-written by Brewer and Maddie, who also sing the track. In the tweet, Sia encouraged viewers to donate to US animal welfare organisation The Humane Society.

The video is similar to ‘Tiger King’-themed videos uploaded to TikTok, which also feature the rhythm from ‘Savage’ but with lyrics first shared by TikTok user Caleb Jaxin.

Sia is not the first musician to have some fun with the Netflix series. Recently, The Offspring released a cover of Joe Exotic’s ‘Here Kitty Kitty’, which was originally performed by The Clinton Johnson Band.

Earlier this month, Australian producer Alison Wonderland released ‘WWCBD?’ on SoundCloud in collaboration with Californian indie artist phem. Trivium lead vocalist Matt Heafy also joined in on the craze and covered Exotic’s track ‘I Saw A Tiger’.

Sia’s most recent solo album, and first Christmas album, ‘Everyday is Christmas’, was released in 2017. In 2019, she collaborated with Diplo and Labrinth on a record titled ‘LSD‘. The singer recently said she has two albums “waiting to go”, but is waiting until the release of her movie, Music.