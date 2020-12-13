Sia calls Shia LaBeouf a “pathological liar” who “conned” her into an adulterous relationship

Sia has accused Shia LaBeouf of being a “pathological liar” who “conned” her into an adulterous relationship.

The musician has spoken out against the actor following FKA Twigs filing a lawsuit against him on Friday (December 11) over allegations of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

In a tweet posted on Saturday (December 12), Sia wrote: “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself – stay safe, stay away.”

In a follow-up tweet, she expressed her support for FKA Twigs, writing: “This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

In a statement given to the New York Times in response to Twigs’ claims, LaBeouf acknowledged he had been “abusive” to himself “and everyone around me for years”. However, he disputed the musician and another former girlfriend’s allegations, saying: “Many of these allegations are not true.”

He has not responded to Sia’s claims at the time of writing.

On Friday, Twigs explained why she had filed a lawsuit against the actor, saying she hoped to “help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option”.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, call the following for help:

Domestic Violence Assist – 0800 195 8699

National Centre for Domestic Violence – 0800 970 2070

Victim Support – 0808 168 9111