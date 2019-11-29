Sia went undercover to surprise shoppers at a Walmart supermarket this week – and she also paid for their groceries.

According to some of the people shopping at a Palm Springs Walmart on Wednesday (November 27) ahead of Thanksgiving Day, the ‘Chandelier’ singer paid for their items under the guise that she was a recent lottery winner named Cici.

“Sia told everyone in Wal-Mart her name was Cici and she won the lottery. Then she paid for everyone’s groceries,” one Twitter user said, sharing a clip of Sia in the supermarket.

“So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!!” one shopper wrote on Twitter. “The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”

Another said: “I’m still trippin out on last night. I met Sia and she paid for my things. She’s the sweetest. God bless her!!”

“Tell me why the lady buying everyone items at my Walmart was the singer @Sia. Totally didn’t know it was her. I kept thanking her cause she was buying customers baskets full of items. And she did not once ask for any recognition. Bless her heart,” a third wrote.

Shoppers said they didn’t recognise Sia at first being she is famous for her face-covering wig.

According to Variety, the Grammy-nominated musician bought a home in Palm Springs in 2013 and US Weekly reports that she got married there in 2014.

Back in 2017, Sia signed a new global record deal with Atlantic.

“Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos – everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination,” said Atlantic’s CEO Craig Kallman and COO Julie Greenwald in a statement. “Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the Atlantic family and to be joining Sia on her amazing musical journey.”