Sia teams up with Kylie Minogue on new single ‘Dance Alone’

Sia has released a collaborative new single with Kylie Minogue – you can listen to ‘Dance Alone’ below.

The slick, club-ready track will appear on Sia’s 10th studio album ‘Reasonable Woman’, which is due for release on May 3 via Atlantic (pre-order here).

It sees the pair of Australian artists express their desire to continue the party no matter what. “Won’t stop/ Can’t stop/ No clock/ Another shot,” sings Kylie in her verse. “Happy/ So free/ Look at me/ Finally.”

Advertisement

Later, the star tells us that she’s “not afraid” and knows she’ll “be OK” despite being on her own.

‘Dance Alone’ is accompanied by a colourful official lyric video – tune in here:

Sia previously teamed up with Minogue on the latter’s 2014 album ‘Kiss Me Once’. She is credited as a co-writer on the song ‘Sexercize’.

As for Sia’s next studio effort, the upcoming ‘Reasonable Woman’ will also contain collaborations with Chaka Khan, Labrinth, Paris Hilton and more. Other contributors to the record include Rosalía, Greg Kurstin and Benny Blanco.

“There are so many incredible friends who helped give their all to make the album what it is, can’t wait for you to hear it,” Sia wrote on social media today (February 7) to announce the project.

Advertisement

Check out the post below, along with the full tracklist.

💞 BIG ALBUM NEWS 💞 'Reasonable Woman' is officially coming out on Friday, May 3rd! There are so many incredible friends who helped give their all to make the album what it is, can’t wait for you to hear it 😍 Go, go, go pre-order the album at https://t.co/97FIhaBrJC and keep… pic.twitter.com/n1yBb3IhOh — sia (@Sia) February 7, 2024

‘Little Wing’

‘Immortal Queen’ (feat. Chaka Khan)

‘Dance Alone’ (Sia and Kylie Minogue)

‘I Had A Heart’

‘Gimme Love’

‘Nowhere To Be’

‘Towards The Sun’

‘Incredible’ (feat. Labrinth)

‘Champion’ (feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff)

‘I Forgive You’

‘Wanna Be Known’

‘One Night’

‘Fame Won’t Love You’ (feat. Paris Hilton)

‘Go On’

‘Rock And Balloon’

Sia released ‘Gimme Love’ as the lead single from ‘Reasonable Woman’ last September.

In other news, Kylie Minogue won the second Grammy of her career last Sunday (February 4) when her 2023 hit single ‘Padam Padam’ was named Best Pop Dance Recording. The song appears on her latest album ‘Tension’.