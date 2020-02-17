Sia says she has two new albums “waiting to go”

Sia has given an update on her 2020 plans, informing fans that she has not one but two new albums “waiting to go”.

Two days ago (February 15), the Australian pop star born Sia Furler told a fan on Twitter that she has two albums “waiting to go”, though they’re currently on the back-burner due to her upcoming movie, Music.

“Am focused on my movie which is now due for release Sept,” she wrote. “It’s a musical so after I promote that I’ll put out a new album.”

Advertisement

The singer also noted that she has “a few features coming up”, and one of those was revealed today: Sia will feature on K-pop superstars BTS’ new album, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’.

Check out the full tweet below.

I have a few features coming up but am focused on my movie which is now due for release Sept, it's a musical so after I promote that I'll put out a new album.

I have two waiting to go! — sia (@Sia) February 15, 2020

Music was first announced by Sia in 2015 at the Venice Film Festival. It was originally set for release in October 2019, but star Kate Hudson subsequently told Women’s Wear Daily in December 2019 that the film “should be out in 2020”.

“I can’t say anything about it, because we’re going to announce it at some point in an interesting way,” Hudson added. “I look forward to people being able to get to see the movie. I think it’s going to be a special one.”

Besides Hudson, Music will also star dancer and frequent Sia collaborator Maddie Ziegler, as well as Tony-winning Hamilton actor Leslie Odom Jr. The film is Furler’s feature directorial debut. She also co-wrote and -produced the movie alongside writer Dallas Clayton and producer Vincent Landay, respectively.

Advertisement

Sia’s last solo album ‘Everyday Is Christmas’ came out in 2017. In 2018, she formed the supergroup LSD with American producer Diplo and British musician Labrinth. Their debut album, ‘Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD’, arrived in April 2019. It featured the singles ‘Audio’ and ‘Thunderclouds’, which charted at number 91 and 69 on the ARIA Singles Chart, respectively.

In January, Sia contributed the song ‘Original’ to the soundtrack of Dolittle, the new movie starring Robert Downey Jr.