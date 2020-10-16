Sia voices “public support” for Johnny Depp in Amber Heard trial

The singer, unprompted, shared her support for Depp in a Twitter post which read: “Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp.”

Sia has voiced her “public support” for Johnny Depp as the actor prepares for his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

She added: “I mean, I’d love him to get clean and stop with the jewellery, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes.”

Advertisement

The Australian singer’s mention of the ‘tapes’ references recordings which were played during a court case earlier this year which saw Heard seemingly admit that she had hit Depp.

Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp.

I mean, I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes. — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020

Heard has been locked in a fierce legal battle with Depp, with both parties alleging they were subjected to abuse by each other throughout the marriage.

Depp has denied Heard’s claims that he “explicitly threatened” to kill her throughout their relationship.

Heard also denied violence against Depp after the actor filed a $50m defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in March last year. It arose after Heard wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post about domestic abuse.

Depp is not named in the article, but his complaint argues that he is identifiable in the piece.

Advertisement

His complaint describes “the op-ed’s clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser” as ”categorically and demonstrably false”.

It’s believed that Depp is now attempting to delay the trial as a result of a production delay in Fantastic Beasts 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.