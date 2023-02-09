Sid Wilson reveals his favourite Slipknot song

Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson has revealed his favourite song from the band’s back catalogue.

Speaking to Revolver, Wilson noted that his favourites are the tracks that the band don’t often play live, but there’s one that stands out.

“‘Skin Ticket’ [is] one of my all-time favorite songs,” he said. “You listen to that song and you feel different after hearing that kind of stuff. You didn’t know that that level of fear even existed in the world until you hear something like that. It takes you out of your everyday world to a super dark place.”

‘Skin Ticket’ is from Slipknot’s 2001 album ‘Iowa’, which included the singles ‘Left Behind’ and ‘My Plague’. It was also the first of the band’s albums to significantly involve guitarist Jim Root.

According to Setlist.fm, the band last performed ‘Skin Ticket’ at Knotfest Japan in November 2016, with the song appearing on their setlist during numerous shows that year. Prior to 2016, they only played it in 2005.

Wilson continued in the interview, “I don’t know why those [kinds of songs] are my favourite. I don’t know if it’s just a reminder for me to stay on my toes all the time, and to strive to be that much better and try to help people in the world.

“Because [songs like ‘Skin Ticket’] make it that real. Like, it’s not a fantasy. That shit exists. It exists all around us, and you better understand it to some kind of degree or it’ll take you out – and your face will collapse.”

In other news, Slipknot surprised fans with the unexpected release of standalone single ‘Bone Church’ earlier this month.

Speaking about the new track, Clown said: “On the road, we have a “jam room” set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas.

“‘Bone Church’ started life in a jam room on the ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’ tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans – a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”